The 1975’s Matt Healy Opens Up About Heroin Addiction & Bandmate’s Intervention

On the heels of their highly anticipated new album releasing this week, The 1975’s leading man Adam Healy spoke with Zane Lowe on the album, his addiction to heroin that led to an intervention with the band. He notes that the addiction was “The first time where there had been anything that one of us was doing, or was into, that the others weren’t… It was the first time I had to tell them something. It was the first time that the idea of a secret existing even came out.”

During their work on 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, he recalls one morning remembering that he had yelled unreasonable responses back at them. “Oh my God, not only was that the wrong thing to say, that was so cringe. Because I know that they will get over that, but that’s going to be an anecdote that they’ll take the piss out of me for years for—that’s the first thing I need to think about.”

Healy then went to rehab and spoke about the experience. “I’d not lost anything. I’d nearly lost the respect of everybody I loved, but I hadn’t. Hadn’t lost my career. Hadn’t lost my possessions. Hadn’t lost my money. I was just walking a very, very thin line. I think that I was lucky enough in my condition in the way that I am as a person to recognize that what needed to be done needed to be done.”

The band’s new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is set to release this Friday, October 14. In support of the album, the band will also be hitting the road on a world tour beginning in North America in November. Tickets are on sale now. The band has released so far “All I Need To Hear” and “I’m In Love With You.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna