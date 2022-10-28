The 1975, Pulp & Sam Fender To Headline TRNSMT Festival 2023

Home News Trisha Valdez October 28th, 2022 - 5:44 PM

TRNSMT Festival has returned and has announced the headliners, Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975. The festival is said to return to Glasgow Green, July 7th-9th of next year.

The 2023 TRNSMT Festival is considered to be the biggest festival yet. This festival will be led by festival legends Pulp and Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender. Alongside these legends we have returning previous headliners, The 1975, George Ezra and Kasabian.

According to source the Festival Director Geoff Ellis said, “We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible. If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

TRNSMT 2022 was a huge success, with headline artists such as The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini. The 2021 event was postponed in May because of COVID and the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID. The upcoming 2023 event is set in schedule. The tickets for this even go on sale November 4 here, and fans will also be able to access pre-sale tickets here.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!⚡️💥 Your first artists have been revealed for 2023. Sign up to our database for TRNSMT presale from 9am on 3rd Nov @ThreeUK‘s presale starts 9am on 2nd Nov on the Three+ app.

General on sale starts from 9am on 4th Nov SIGN UP ⇾ https://t.co/6dTaY734OZ pic.twitter.com/Z9C5UL0iLn — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) October 28, 2022

