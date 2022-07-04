The 1975’s Matty Healy Rejoins Reddit & Shares New Album Details

The 1975’s Matty Healy has rejoined Reddit in order to share details about the band’s new album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. According to NME, Healy took to Reddit ahead of the July 7 release of a new single from the album, “Part of the Band”, in order to “explain the record and it’s [sic] context.”

Posting under the username TrumanBlackOG, Healy clarified that his performance with Phoebe Bridgers last year, and the debut of new song “New York”, was not part of The 1975’s new album.

Healy explained, “I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge. So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists. The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x”.

Though “Part of the Band” will be released later this week, Being Funny In a Foreign Language does not currently have a known release date.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna