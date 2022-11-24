Noel Gallagher and Hall & Oates React to 80s Mash-Up of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher and rock band Hall & Oates have given the band Deco their seal of approval for the ’80s mash up of Oasis‘s tune “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and Hall & Oates’s song “Out Of Touch.”

When learning about Deco’s music video both Gallagher and Hall & Oates stormed on social media by tweeting their thoughts about the fin song.

Noel Gallagher is going to be livid 😄 If ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ came out in the 80s 😎💥 Mashed with Hall & Oates x pic.twitter.com/XPRfsODcHU — DECO (@decobanduk) November 22, 2022

We were wrong… thanks Noel 😄 https://t.co/oupK0Gw1Zi — DECO (@decobanduk) November 23, 2022

This hasn’t been the first time Deco have meshed songs together because the band have previously mashed-up Coldplay‘s “Yellow” and The Verve‘s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.”