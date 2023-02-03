Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Celebrate Vinyl and Indie Retail as Record Store Day’s 2023 Ambassadors

Home News Gracie Chunes February 3rd, 2023 - 8:13 PM

Record Store Day will be celebrating its 16 anniversary on Saturday, April 22 with two exciting ambassadors. Record store lovers and happily married couple Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell with be the 2023 Record Store Day Ambassadors!

RSD began having ambassadors in 2009, and have had some iconic guests; Metallica in 2016, Run The Jewels in 2018 and Pearl Jam in 2019.

“It’s so wonderful to be able to formally celebrate what Amanda and Jason mean for us here at Record Store Day with the title of Record Store Day Ambassador”, says Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton. “We’re so happy to be your Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2023,” says Isbell in a video shared on the Record Store Day website. “We think record stores are so important, not only for the musicians who play in them, like Amanda did so many times this year and I have in the past, but also to the communities and to people who love art.”

The duo, of course, has a title on the list of rereleases for Record Store Day 2023, The Sound Emporium EP. The exclusive EP includes new songs from both Isbell (“Hired Gun”) and Shires (“Old Habits”), a Richard Thompson cover, and a reimagined track from the Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit album Here We Rest.

“Over the years I’ve fallen in love many times and many of my greatest loves have been discovered in record stores,” Shires shares.