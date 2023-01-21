Jason Isbell, Billy Corgan, Melissa Etheridge And More Pay Tribute To David Crosby

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 12:09 PM

On Thursday, January 19, legendary musician David Crosby passed at the age of 81. Founding member of iconic bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby left a lasting impression on music.

Several close friends and artists have paid tribute to Crosby since the news broke. CSNY bandmate Graham Nash shared a statement: “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

CSNY bandmate Stephen Stills took to Twitter to honor Crosby: “He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun. I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Some other tributes included Jason Isbell:

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

Billy Corgan:

RIP David Crosby pic.twitter.com/pvdGhMdOh7 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 19, 2023

Melissa Etheridge:

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure. pic.twitter.com/1e0vbvd2SN — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023

And Brian Wilson:

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023