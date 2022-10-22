Run The Jewels Announce New Reimagined Album RTJ CU4TRO For November 2022 Release, Share “Caminando En La Nieve”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 22nd, 2022 - 4:38 PM

The American rap duo, Run The Jewels, has announced a reimagined album titled, RTJ CU4TRO, which will be available on Nov. 11 via Jewel Runners/BMG. The project will be a new version of their 2020 album RTJ4, and it will encompass a wide array of Latin American artists.

Among the featured artists in the album lineup are, Bomba Estéreo, Akapellah, Baco Exu Do Blues, Iggor Cavalera, Sarah La Morena, Zack de la Rocha, Mexican Institute of Sound, and Santa Fe Klan. RTJ CU4TRO is also said to be inspired by remixes from Mexican Institute of Sound and Toy Selectah.

Rapper and Run The Jewels member EL-P expressed in a statement, “We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen. We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences… a rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together…”

In addition to the exciting album news, the duo has also shared their lead single titled, “Caminando En La Nieve.” The single utilizes the verses and production from “Walking in the Snow,” but due to the features of Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, a new additional element of fresh perspective is introduced.

RTJ QU4TRO Track List:

1. yankee y el valiente – (TROOKO’s versión)

2. ooh la la ft. Santa Fe Klan – (Mexican Institute of Sound’s versión)

3. fuera de vista ft. Baco Exu Do Blues – (TROOKO’s versión)

4. santa calamifuck (Eva, Chucho, Yulian x Nick Hook’s versión)

5. goonies contra E.T. ft. Sarah La Morena & El Individuo (Danny Brasco x Nick Hook’s versión)

6. caminando en la nieve ft. Akapellah, Apache & Pawmps – (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook’s versión)

7. JU$T ft. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha – (Toy Selectah’s versión)

8. nunca mirar hacia atrás – (Bomba Estéreo’s versión)

9. el suelo debajo – (Son Rompe Pera’s versión)

10. tirando el detonador ft. Lido Pimienta, Javier Arce, Iggor Cavalera – (Mas Aya x Nick Hook’s versión)

11. unas palabras para el pelotón de fusilamiento (Radiación) – (Adrián Terrazas-González x El-Producto’s versión)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer