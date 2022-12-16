Amanda Shires Shares Beautiful New Version of Holiday Track “Blame It On The Mistletoe” Featuring Lawrence Rothman

Home News Gracie Chunes December 16th, 2022 - 3:42 PM

Singer- songwriter/violinist Amanda Shires has shared “Blame It On The Mistletoe Christmassy 2022 (Featuring Lawrence Rothman),” a new version of the original track off her 2021 holiday album, For Christmas. The single was released on Friday, December 16 via Thirty Tigers.

The sing was co-written by Shires and Brittney Spencer. The new version features Shires’ producer and creative partner, Lawrence Rothman. The song features a memorable melody and shines a spotlight on Shires distinctive vocal stylings.

When asked about the single, Shires says, “We [Shires and Spencer] wrote it in the summertime, and we were thinking about holiday romance, holiday hook-ups, cozy warm feelings, and just the possibility of love or like or making that move. Sometimes you need a little instigation like mistletoe…or a cocktail. This new version features my friend Lawrence Rothman who helped me produce it. Their voice is very magical, and I think you’re going to love it. Also, we added a few more instruments to it to make it more sparkly, more glittery, more Christmassy.”

Shires has been riding a high this year; her acclaimed album Take It Like A Man came out in July, produced by Rothman and featuring Jason Isbell on guitar and guest vocals by Maren Morris and Spencer. The singer just finished a headlining, nationwide tour and will appear in honor of Amy Grant at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, airing on CBS on Wednesday, December 28.

Stream “Blame It On The Mistletoe Christmassy 2022 (Featuring Lawrence Rothman)” here.

Stream Take It Like A Man here.