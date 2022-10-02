Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announces Winter 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Alternative indie band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced tour dates for the bands’ Winter 2023 U.S. tour after the cancellation of a few dates earlier in 2022 due to complications from Covid-19.
The band will conduct a 12-day run from late January to early February in often-overlooked cities in the United States, such as Mobile, Alabama on January 25 and Saginaw, Michigan on January 29. As the band closes up the European leg of their tour, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will start on December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre, and then make their way to Orlando, Florida on January 19 to perform at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. They will then travel throughout the United States until their final performance of the tour in Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center on February 3.
Accompanying the band on all 2023 tour dates is Peter One of the country-folk duo Jess Sah Bah & Peter One. All tickets, besides those for Florida performances, are now available for sale on Ticketmaster; tickets for concerts in Florida will be available on October 7th later this month.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
10/01-10/02 – Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/09 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
11/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
11/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/18 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
01/19 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
01/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
01/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
01/25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile
01/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
01/28 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre
01/29 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre
01/31 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
02/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
02/02 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
02/03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
Jason Isbell, John Paul White, and Paula Cole released a collaborative new album, For The Birds, last month on September 21. For more information, check out this article.
Jason Isbell was recently featured as a guitarist with Maren Morris on Amanda Shires’ new song “Empty Cups.” Listen to the song here.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz