Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announces Winter 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Alternative indie band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced tour dates for the bands’ Winter 2023 U.S. tour after the cancellation of a few dates earlier in 2022 due to complications from Covid-19.

The band will conduct a 12-day run from late January to early February in often-overlooked cities in the United States, such as Mobile, Alabama on January 25 and Saginaw, Michigan on January 29. As the band closes up the European leg of their tour, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will start on December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre, and then make their way to Orlando, Florida on January 19 to perform at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. They will then travel throughout the United States until their final performance of the tour in Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center on February 3.

Accompanying the band on all 2023 tour dates is Peter One of the country-folk duo Jess Sah Bah & Peter One. All tickets, besides those for Florida performances, are now available for sale on Ticketmaster; tickets for concerts in Florida will be available on October 7th later this month.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/01-10/02 – Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/09 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

11/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

11/15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

11/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester

11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/19 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

01/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

01/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

01/25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

01/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

01/28 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre

01/29 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre

01/31 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

02/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

02/02 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

02/03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

Jason Isbell, John Paul White, and Paula Cole released a collaborative new album, For The Birds, last month on September 21. For more information, check out this article.

Jason Isbell was recently featured as a guitarist with Maren Morris on Amanda Shires’ new song “Empty Cups.” Listen to the song here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz