Fear Factory Release Fully Instrumental Version Of Their Latest Album Entitled Aggression Continuum: The Instrumentals

Industrial metal outfit Fear Factory has released the fully instrumental version of their latest album entitled Aggression Continuum: The Instrumentals. Their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, was recently released on June 18 via Nuclear Blast.

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter and co-founder Dino Cazares, drummer Mike Heller, and former vocalist, lyricist and co-founder Burton Bell. The album was produced and engineered by Damien Rinaud and was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap.

Dino Cazares talked about the instrumental album on Youtube and said, “One of the main reasons why we are doing it is because the way the internet is these days, a lot of people are releasing instrumental music…and I think it’s really cool that people can jam along to guitar, bass, and drums. One of the main things is basically doing vocal covers over it. I think it’s going to be really cool to hear all the different versions of that.”

Recently, Fear Factory announced that they would be joining heavy metal band Static-X on their 37-date North American tour that’s slated to begin in the Spring of 2022. The Rise Of The Machine Tour, which will be produced by Live Nation, will kick off on February 21 in Portland, Oregon and conclude on April 3 in San Francisco, California.

Aggression Continuum Tracklist:

1. Recode

2. Disruptor

3. Aggression Continuum

4. Purity

5. Fuel Injected Suicide Machine

6. Collapse

7. Manufactured Hope

8. Cognitive Dissonance

9. Monolith

10. End Of Line