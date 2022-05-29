Echo & The Bunnymen Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas May 29th, 2022 - 9:12 PM

The legendary English rock band Echo & The Bunnymen have announced a new tour in North America for Summer of 2022. The tour, entitled “Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs,” is intended as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the band’s formation.

The North American leg of the band’s tour will follow a short series of upcoming shows played in the United Kingdom and Belgium, starting with a show alongside the Rolling Stones on June 9. The rockers’ trek throughout North America will begin with a performance at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia on August 15. They will go on to hit various parts of the country, including Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Detroit and others, before taking a brief detour into Canada to deliver a show in Toronto. They will go on to give shows in Boston, New York and Philadelphia, before closing with a show in Washington D.C. See the full list of shows below.

Echo & The Bunnymen Tour Dates 2022

06/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinners Day Summer

07/01 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Sign of the Times Festival

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

08/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

08/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Centre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/06 – Minneapolis, IL @ The Fillmore

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinner’s Day Winter

Consequence Sound quotes the band’s frontman Ian McCulloch explaining that “I can’t wait for this upcoming tour of America and Toronto. It will be a continuation of the UK tour we did in February/March of this year which was my favourite ever tour… Some new magical ingredient had been added to the starlight and the moonbeams and the angels and the devils that live inside the songs.” The musician went on to say that “I love, and the band love touring around America at any time but the experiences of special night after special night in the UK makes me certain we will take the shows up another level or two in the USA. See you soon.”

Echo & The Bunnymen have recently dropped out of the Cruel World Festival of 2022 due to Visa issues, but plan to return to the festival next year.