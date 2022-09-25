Billy Idol Shares Dynamic New Music Video For “Running From The Ghost”

Former Generation X frontman and British punk rock legend Billy Idol has unleashed a wicked new video to his latest single “Running from the Ghost”, as taken from his Roadside follow-up EP: The Cage (2022).

The music video for “Ghost” shows Idol singing to a packed stadium of die-hard fans screaming their lungs out to one of his pristine recordings. The visual starts off with monotonic colors (black and gray), yet towards the halfway mark of the video, the viewer is met with purple and red filter tricks splattered across the visualizer’s subject (that being Idol and his fans).

The video is brand new to the senses in wake of the recent release of Idol’s fresh EP The Cage.

When asked on the process of creating the extended play, Idol relayed to BlabberMouth: “The last EP [The Roadside], we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun.

We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

The Cage is out now everywhere, to see the video to “Running from a Ghost” click the video below after the jump: