Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Concert in 10 Years

Siouxsie and the Banshees flourished in their two years together, following which their matriarch branched off into a solo career that was just as successful though not as prolific. It is now safe to say that Siouxsie Sioux, aside from being a pioneer of punk, goth and new wave, is an overall legend in the music space. The sad parts we rarely get to hear from her anymore.

After her group broke up in 1996, she began her slow transition into retirement while sporadically releasing music and making public appearances. The last time she released new music was in 2015 — “Love Crime,” which became highly popular after it was featured on the series finale of Hannibal, was her first song in eight years! In that same spirit, she hasn’t performed live since playing a few sets at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013 — her first shows in six years.

It became clear over the past decade that Siouxsie Sioux will not be going back to becoming a full-time musician, but we can never rule out the possibility of her appearing out of nowhere either. We take what we can, when we can.

We’re thrilled to announce that #Siouxsie will be bringing her electrifying live show to Latitude 2023, headlining the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday ✨ Weekend and Day tickets are on sale now 👉 https://t.co/gTuNWdFvXI pic.twitter.com/edsyi7AriN — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) December 15, 2022

UK’s Latitude Festival has just announced that Siouxsie Sioux will headline their BBC Sounds Stage on the last night of their festival next year. The event is scheduled to take place from July 20–23 at Henham Park in Suffolk. Also on the headlining card will be a recently-revived Pulp, as well Paolo Nutini and George Ezra. Other artists on the roster include the Kooks, Metronomy, the Lightning Seeds, Black Midi, Young Fathers, and the Beths, with more acts yet to be announced. (Stereogum)

When will we get a chance to see Siouxsie Sioux perform live again? Who knows, but it’s best to treat it like it’s her last show because she’ll most likely disappear for an extended period of time afterwards.