Echo & Bunnymen Drop Out of Cruel World Festival

May 12th, 2022

Echo & Bunnymen have been forced to drop out of the upcoming Cruel World Festival due to visa issues. The group was set to perform at the ’80s-themed festival in Pasadena, however, they promised to return in 2023.

The Cruel World Festival is featuring amazing groups such as Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Berlin, Missing Persons, The Psychedelics Furs, Devo, Violent Femmes, The Damned, Christian Death and Jay Ashton’s Gene Loves Jezzebel, among others.

The group recently completed a US tour over the course of two weeks. it was in commemoration of their 2009 album, The Fountain. However, despite Echo & Bunnymen, unfortunately, dropping out of the festival, Cruel World has established their official set times in the flyer above.