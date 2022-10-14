Beck Drops From Arcade Fire Tour Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Win Butler

Home News Federico Cardenas October 14th, 2022 - 10:15 PM

The multi-Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and producer Beck has announced that he will be not be performing as an opening act for the Canadian indie rock act Arcade Fire’s upcoming Fall Tour. Beck’s decision to withdraw from the tour follows after the band’s front man Win Butler faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple people.

According to Spin, the news of Beck’s withdrawal was given to ticketholders, but did not come with any additional statement from Beck or his management. While the reasons for the artist leaving the tour have not been officially declared, the decision to withdraw follows after a long string of organizations dissociating themselves from Arcade Fire following the allegations against Win Butler.

Slated to take Beck’s place as the opener throughout Arcade Fire’s tour will be the Grammy nominated Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans. Previously, the Canadian singer-songwriter acted as the opener in the tour, before deciding to drop the tour as well. Spin quotes Feist’s explanation for leaving the tour, explaining that it was “incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

Win Butler has continued to maintain his innocence against all allegations against him. The band played their first concert since the allegations late August, and have scheduled their upcoming tour to begin later this month with a show in Washington D.C. Canadian radio stations have recently decided to pull Arcade Fire’s music from the air after the allegations came to light.

Photo Credit: Bret Padelford