Portugal The Man Covers Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” And Eels’ “Novocaine For The Soul” To Celebrate Their Spring 2022 Tour Featuring Alt-J, Sir Chloe And Cherry Glazerr

Portugal. The Man

Portugal The Man after their previous 2021 tour has announced they will be doing another one for 2022. For the upcoming 2022 tour The Man released remakes of two 90s Alt-Rock classics, Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” feat. Cherry Glazerr and Eel’s “Novocaine For The Soul” feat. Sir Chloe to celebrate their announcement with Alt-J joining them for the tour.

Glazerr and Sir Chloe will also be joining Portugal The Man and Alt-J to support the 2022 North American tour which starts on February 25 in Pittsburgh, PA at Petersen Events Center and ends April 17 in Toronto, ON at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Those who have an American Express Card will be apply to buy tickets early on September 29 at 10 a.m. local time through September 30 at 10 p.m. local time. While those without can buy theirs on October 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

While the people wait for their 2022 tour Portugal The Man will be performing at a few well known festivals such as New York City’s Governors Ball, Delaware’s Firefly Festival & Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees Festival.

Portugal The Man & alt-J Tour Routing:

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

February 26, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

March 1, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

March 4, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

March 5, 2022 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

March 6, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater *

March 9, 2022 – Dallas, TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum *

March 12, 2022 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

March 13, 2022 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

March 15, 2022 – St Louis, MS – Chaifetz Arena *

March 16, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Detroit *

March 19, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

March 23, 2022 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center #

March 25, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego #

March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center #

March 29, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theatre #

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, VA – Pacific Coliseum #

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

April 3, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – UCCU Center #

April 7, 2022 – Kansas City, KS – Cable Dahmer Arena #

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation #

April. 9, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #

April 11, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann #

April 14, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena #

April 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell #

April 17, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum #

* Dates with Sir Chloe

# Dates with Cherry Glazerr

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer