Beck Shares Cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man” Live Performance

Home News Gracie Chunes December 9th, 2022 - 1:52 PM

Beck has revealed his full-length performance of his cover of Neil Young’s classic “Old Man.” Beck’s version of the song gas been nominated in the Best Rock Performance category of the 65th GRAMMY Awards, taking place Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The simplistic video features Beck performing his solo acoustic interpretation of the rock classic in black and white. Beck just used his voice and guitar in this performance, layering his vocals into beautiful harmonies during the chorus. Rolling Stone has described the performance as delightful, saying Beck “goes the faithful-to-the-original route.”

Stream Beck’s cover of “Old Man” here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz