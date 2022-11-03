Bluesfest Australia Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Beck, Jason Isbell, Greensky Bluegrass & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 4:34 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today the organizers behind Byron Bay Bluesfest have released the artist lineup for the 2023 edition of the annual affair, which will take place from April 6 through 10 at the breathtaking Byron Events Farm in Tyagarash, Australia.

Joining the festival lineup is an eclectic mix of international talent such as Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Jackson Browne, and many more. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus King, Robert Glasper, Kweli, GZA, Beck and Big Freedia have also signed on for the musical weekend in the land Down Under.

In addition, attendees can anticipate music performed by local talents like Gang Of Youths, who have signed on for an exclusive appearance. Other homegrown favorites include King Gizzard and The Wizard Lizard, The Cat Empire, Xavier Rudd, Sultana and more.

Byron Bay Bluesfest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the festival returned this year and brought the talents The Wailers, Crowded House, Amy Shark and more.

“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era. Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements, it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana artist (and so much more) back to our shores after so long.” said Director Peter Noble

To secure your 2023 Byron Bay Bluesfest ticket, visit this link.