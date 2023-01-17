Just Like Heaven Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M83, MGMT and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today Goldenvoice have announced the 2023 lineup for Just Like Heaven Fest. The event will let people experience watching popular acts live in one location and bring in a new generation of music and culture.

Headlining the event will be the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, who will be performing their 2007 debut album Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time, Future Islands, M83, a special performance from the recently reunited New York City band The Walkmen and many others.

Also performing at the festival are Hot Chip, Caribou, Fever Ray, The Bravery, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, Empire of the Sun and The Sounds Cults.

There will also be live podcast recording of the acclaimed How Long Gone Podcast with hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart, as well as sets by Cinespace DJ’s.

In the press release the Yeah Yeah Yeahs expressed their excitement in the following statement.

“We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year! MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray and M83 performing NEW music? what bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia! Long time pals The Walkmen and and the Faint representing? An embarrassment of riches of bands! Not to mention we’ll be playing some deep cuts off of Fever To Tell to celebrate its 20th birthday! Don’t be square! Be there!”

Just Like Heaven will take place in Pasadena at Brookside At The Rose Bowl on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday. For more information visit https://www.justlikeheavenfest.com/