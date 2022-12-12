Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel SNL Appearance and KROQ Acoustic Christmas Due to Nick Zinner’s Ongoing Health Issues

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today nme.com has reported that indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs have cancelled their upcoming appearances on Saturday Night Live and at KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas due to Nick Zinner’s ongoing health issues. Last month Zinner has had pneumonia and the band confirmed on their social media channels that he still needs more time to recover before returning to the stage.

“We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we’re looking forward to a strong return in 2023. Much love, Karen, Nick, and Brian.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs SNL performance was going to mark their first appearance on the show since 2009. The band will be replaced artist by Lizzo.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first album in almost a decade Cool It Down in September. The album came in at Number 23 on NME‘s Albums of the Year 2022 list, while the song “Wolf” made it into the Songs Of The Year list at Number 11.

