Fever Ray Announces Spring 2023 International Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon November 16th, 2022 - 6:01 AM

Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer, Karin Dreijer, professionally known as Fever Ray, has announced a string of Spring 2023 ’No Place I’d Rather Be’ international tour dates. The trek is in support of their forthcoming third studio album Radical Romantics which is scheduled to arrive on March 10 next year. The announcement follows the release of two singles entitled “Carbon Dioxide” and “What They Call Us.”

The new dates mark Fever Ray’s first tour since 2018 and will see them perform music from the entirety of their discography including their new record. They will be kicking off the tour with a show in Oslo, Norway on March 23 at the Sentrum Scene. They will also be visiting Copenhagen on the 24th, Gothenburg on the 25th, Riga on the 27th, Tallinn on the 28th and Warsaw on the 30th. In early April, they will be playing in Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Luxembourg City and The Hague.

Fever Ray will also be completing a brief trek of the U.S. beginning with a show in New York City at Terminal 5 on May 3. They will also play a show in Boston at the Roadrunner on the 5th and a concert in Chicago at The Salt Shed on the 7th. The U.S. leg will come to an end on May 10 with a performance at Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

Fever Ray Spring 2023 ’No Place I’d Rather Be’ International Tour Dates

3/23 – Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

3/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

3/25 – Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios

3/27 – Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons

3/28 – Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

3/30 – Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

4/1 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

4/3 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

4/4 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

4/6 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

4/7 – The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival

5/3 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

5/7 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

5/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater