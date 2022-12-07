Ladytron Releases Ethereal New Single “Faces” From Upcoming Time’s Arrow EP

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 7th, 2022 - 3:00 AM

Iconic UK synthpop group Ladytron has released a new single titled “Faces.” The song gives the listener celestial vibes from the mesmerizing shoegaze texture with a calming aesthetic. The song is a great transgressive addition to Time’s Arrow.

Magnum PR discusses the inspiration behind Ladytron’s newest single and Time’s Arrow, stating that the themes Ladytron want these pieces to convey are “beauty, disposability, and the fragility of the culture that surrounds us, and the exhilaration of freeing yourself from those structures.”

Helen Marnie of the group also talked about writing the lyrics for the song and Time’s Arrow, stating “When I was writing lyrics I was drawn to the idea of dreaming. You’re surrounded by the bizarre world and I didn’t want to think about it. The themes here aren’t necessarily joyful or happy. They can be really quite dark – but we wanted to present it in a dreamlike, even uplifting fashion.”

“Faces” is the third song from the group’s LP Time’s Arrow that is set to release January 20th, 2023. “Faces” follows two other singles the group released from Time’s Arrow titled “City of Angels” and “Misery Remember Me.”