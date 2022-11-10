Metronomy Debut New Rendition Of “It’s Good To Be Back” Featuring Panic Shack

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Today, Metronomy and Panic Shack shared their new version of “It’s good to be back”, the third track from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favourite artists, and will be available digitally 29 November via Because Music.

The Cardiff-based do it yourself punk outfit have applied their trademark breakneck stylings to the once sun-soaked, synth-laden track, now charged with the band’s modern take on the classic punk sound that set the festival circuit alight this summer. The new version of ‘It’s good to be back’ follows the video for Bristol based singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson’s version of Small World standout track “Love Factory” and Jessica Winter’s Kylie-inspired remake of “I lost my mind”.

While Small World was an album that saw Metronomy return to simple pleasures and nature by embracing more pared down, songwriterly sonics, the special edition of the record finds Metronomy and friends embarking on a sprawling journey through genres – from avant-garde electronica and cosmic disco to laidback folk and more.

Each track from the original record has been entirely transformed by a different artist, with contributions across the project from Porij, PPJ, Panic Shack, Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku, Katy J Pearson, Jessica Winter, Haich Ber Na, Bolis Pupul and Sébastien Tellier.

“We were so excited to be asked to cover this Metronomy song and had so much fun Shack-ifying it. We’ve been fans of Metronomy for years so being asked to take part was such a big deal. We hope you love it!” said Panic Shack