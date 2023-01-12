Robert Plant, Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne and More Mourn Jeff Beck

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 12:10 PM

It is a sad day in the music world because yesterday iconic guitarist Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 due to bacterial meningitis. According to consequence.net and blabbermouther.net many fellow artists went on social media to pay their respects to the legendary musician.

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant shared his heartfelt words on Twitter.

“Jeff always appeared timeless, and ever evolving.. He embraced project after project with limitless energy and enthusiasm.”

Artist Ozzy Osbourne, whose solo album Patient Number 9 featuring Beck is nominated for Grammy, shared his thoughts regarding Beck’s sudden passing.

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page shared his love for Beck ‘s music on Instagram.

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who was a member of the Jeff Beck Group in the 60s shared a thoughtful response on Twitter.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”

According to blabbermouth.net Queen’s guitarist Brian May released a five minute video discussing Beck’s sudden passing and May’s Instagram account share photos of May performing with Beck.

“I guess I’m struggling today, as everyone wants to talk about Jeff, of course, and they wanna talk to me, but I don’t really feel up to talking to the press and media about it. I guess I don’t feel ready. This is such an extraordinary loss and he was such an extraordinary person, it’s hard to process the fact that he’s not here, apart from process what I would like to say.”

“Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff’s passing. He was the Guv’nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable – the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing. And a damn fine human being. I’m sure I will have a lot to say, but right now …. Just lost for words. Bri. #jeffbeck.”

According to nme.com Beck’s last live performance was at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on November 12 of last year where he was a part of a US tour with actor and fellow musician Johnny Depp. The duo released the collaborative album 18 last July.