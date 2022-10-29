Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page For Upcoming Rock Album

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 29th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Stereogum reports that the legendary Dolly Parton is seeking to fulfill fans’ dreams by reuniting Led Zeppelin’s founder and guitarist, Robert Plant and the rock band’s lead singer, Jimmy Page. Parton, who will soon be officially inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame on Nov. 5, has taken it upon herself to create a rock record that she can take pride in.

This decision comes after the singer mentioned that she felt her place in the hall of fame wasn’t right based on her previous works.

According to the same source, Parton expressed, “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it [“Stairway to Heaven”]. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

The singer has been relatively busy this year teaming up with Kelly Clarkson to release a “9 to 5” duet, as well as releasing a documentary titled Still Working 9 to 5. She is also set to appear in the film adaptation of her novel Run, Rose, Run.