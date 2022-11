Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

The music world is still mourning the loss Low’s Mimi Parker who died of cancer over the weekend. Despite the pain of a broken heart tributes to Parker have been pouring in as written eulogies and recordings of Low’s songs. The latest tribute comes from rock legend and former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant who performed The Great Destroyer’s opening track “Monkey” from his 2010 album Band Of Joy.