Queen’s Brian May Claims His Recent BRIT Awards Comments Were “Subtly Twisted”

Late last week, Brian May from Queen was quoted making some controversial comments in The Mirror. According to Consequence, the guitarist was quoted as saying that gender-neutral categories at the BRIT Awards were an attack on personal freedom and that he wondered if a modern Queen would be “forced” to have members of more racial and gender diversity. In an Instagram statement, however, May said that the comments were the result of being “ambushed by a journalist” that twisted his words.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” May wrote in a statement on Instagram. “My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories.”

May has traditionally made headlines for his more progressive comments, including promoting the COVID vaccine (or, calling anti-vaxxers like Eric Clapton “fruitcakes” for their stance). Following the 2020 Presidential Election, the guitarist celebrated Biden’s victory and said the world was “rejoicing” over the news.

In the months leading up to the election, he suffered from health issues. In May of that year, he had a heart attack which was followed by a “stomach explosion,” both of which he said brought him near death. After each of these events, the guitarist is sure to inform fans of his well-being via social media.