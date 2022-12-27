Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd Admits His Cover of Nirvana’s ‘About a Girl’ “Looked and Sounded Like Total Shit”

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2022 - 8:28 PM

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin is now speaking about his off-key vocal performance of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” he did in 2020. In an interview with SongFacts, he admits that it was not one of his best performances. “I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time,” explained Scantlin. “And by the time I got to that one — which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude.”

In the same interview, Scantlin also mentions that Puddle Of Mudd’s upcoming album is basically done. It’s getting mixed and mastered, and sprinkling the “Disney magical fairy awesome stuff” on top of it is John Kurzweg, who did Come Clean and Life On Display. He’s making it happen, man. It’s incredible. It’s wonderful to listen to. I pat myself on the back and give credit and love to each and every person that collaborated with me on this next record.” A release date has yet to be announced.