Ann Wilson Discusses Heart’s 50th Anniversary, Hints At Special Celebration In 2023

Home News Federico Cardenas July 20th, 2022 - 9:59 PM

In 1973, the legendary rock band Heart received its name, a few years after its formation as The Army in 1967. Blabbermouth has reported that the band’s singer and songwriter, Ann Wilson, was asked in an interview with Grammy.com about whether she and her sister Nancy Wilson plan to do anything to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Heart.

When asked if they have any plans, Ann Wilson said that “Yes, we do.” She notes that she will unable to give any specifics, but suggests that whatever they do in celebration will take place in 2023: “I’m not at liberty to say exactly what they are yet because it’s such early days, but sure. It will be next year. And we’re doing a thing. Definitely. We’re still formulating it now.”

Whether the new thing that the band will do is a tour, song, album or something completely different is currently unknown. It has been three years since the band performed their last tour in 2019, performing alongside such acts as Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Sheryl Crow at various places in the US and Canada. It has also been nearly six years since the band has released their latest album, 2016’s Broken Heart.

Throughout their band’s relatively silent period, both Ann and Nancy Wilson have been active in releasing music on their solo-projects. Previously, Nancy Wilson has released a single and music video “Walk Away,” while Ann Wilson released a single titled “Tender Heart.”

Read Ann Wilson’s full interview with Grammy.com here.