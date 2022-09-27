Pink & Nancy Wilson Perform Heart’s “Barracuda” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 27th, 2022 - 11:09 PM

On September 27, Dave Grohl, leader and founder of The Foo Fighters, says, “It’s like a revolving door of rock heroes tonight,” as he prefaces an upcoming performance of Heart’s hit song “Barracuda” during Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert at the Kia Forum. At 9:55 pm, P!nk and drummer Jon Theodore (currently of Queens of the Stone Age and formerly of the Mars Volta)” follow Nancy Wilson, former lead guitarist and co-singer of Heart, as they perform one of Heart’s greatest hits in celebration and in memoriam of Taylor Hawkins’ life and passing (LA Times.)

P!nk’s vocals took the audience’s breath away with her stunning strength and clear tone. As Mikael Wood from the L.A. Times proclaims, “Pink. Is. Killing. It.” Flanked by a powerhouse of instrumental talent, P!nk puts her heart and soul into this performance.

Once again, fans, friends, and artists from all over the world have come together in memoriam of the late drummer who died before his time. According to Nancy Wilson in an interview with Consequence, “ losing Hawkins was “such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock ‘n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all” (WCSX.com). The loss of Taylor Hawkins has influenced everyone greatly, with Wilson even going so far as to write a song titled “Amigo Amiga” in tribute to Hawkins’ life, on top of the aforementioned recent performance and collaboration with P!nk and Jon Theodore at Hawkins’ second tribute concert.

With P!nk coming in style, followed closely by these two talents, Hawkins’ legacy is both felt and immortalized.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz