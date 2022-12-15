Trevor Noah Hosting 2023 Grammys for the Third Time

Home News Karan Singh December 15th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

South African comedian Trevor Noah recently wrapped up a widely successful seven-year run hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central. It’s barely been a week since he called it a day but inactivity simply isn’t in his nature — having done it twice already, he will return to host the 2023 Grammy Awards for the third time!

Scheduled to take place on February 5, the show will air live on CBS. The leading nominees for the forthcoming ceremony are Beyoncé (nine), Kendrick Lamar (eight), Adele (seven) and Brandi Carlile (seven). Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles are tied in fourth place with six nominations each.

Next month, Noah will kickstart his first major project since The Daily Show. The Off the Record tour will commence on Jan. 20, with him performing for three consecutive nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. Later next year, he will do a seven-night stretch at San Francisco’s Masonic Theatre from late November to early December. His latest standup special, I Wish You Would, premiered last month on Netflix. (SPIN)