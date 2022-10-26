Adele Debuts Charming New Video For “I Drink Wine”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 26th, 2022 - 7:44 PM

The legendary Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele has debuted a new music video for her track “I Drink Wine.” The song was originally released as part of the English musician’s project, 30, released in November of last year.

The new video for “I Drink Wine” was directed by the filmmaker Joe Talbot, who previously won the Sundance Film Festival’s Best Director award for his debut 2019 film, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” Fans were first able to experience the new music video at the singer’s “Happy Hour With Adele” event on October 25, during which attendees were treated to an early screening of the visual.

Throughout the visual, we see the musician floating across a river surrounded by beautiful flowers and greenery. She’s joined by a group of backup dancers placed inside the river, as well as people outside of the river who act out various scenes, including one man who attempts to swim to her before being shut down by the swimming dancers. Holding a glass of wine, Adele contemplates her life and feelings, with the chorus of the track singing “So I hope I learn to get over myself, Stop trying to be somebody else, So we can love each other for free, Everybody wants something, You just want me.”

Watch the official music video for “I Drink Wine” via YouTube below.

Adele is currently in the process of gearing up for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, set to run from November 2022 to March 2023 with 32 shows planned. The residency will celebrate the artist’s 2021 album, which quickly became the highest selling album in the United States after its release.