Brian Johnson Shares He’s Willing To Do An AC/DC Reunion

Exciting news for AC/DC fans everywhere, front man Brian Johnson has said that he would be willing to write new music. He would be willing to perform live with the band once more for a reunion, despite leaving due to his hearing problems.

According to NME Johnson said, “I would love to do music again, whether it’ll be guesting with somebody whether it be actually playing live with the boys.” he continues, “But I’d be up for it. I think everybody hopes to make more music. But I feel like now the next thing I’ve got is, I want to jump into my race car, put the helmet on and just go racing.”

He talks about how racing is just like music. As soon as the flag is down everybody connects are as he says, “trying to go as fast as you can.”

However, the future of AC/DC is still up in the air Johnson said in an interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation show, “I’m not answering that.” when asked about what the future of the band holds.

According to NME, “Trunk then asked if he personally would like to be back on stage with AC/DC, to which he responded: ‘Eddie, I cannot answer that. I’ve been told not to by everybody. It’s the official line.”

