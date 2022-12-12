Iggy Pop Reveals Explosive New Single “Strung Out Johnny” From Upcoming Album Every Loser

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2022 - 5:30 PM

EVERY LOSER by Iggy Pop will be out January 6, 2023 and it will be his first album to be released via the recently announced partnership between Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label founded by the album’s GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum executive producer, Andrew Watt.

On the upcoming album there is a song titled “Strung Out Johnny” and judging by the music video the ditty is amazing due to how Iggy‘s vocal have not really changed because Iggy’s legendary swagger can be felt while he sings out the lyrics. Also the instrumentations bring the solid rock vibe people want to hear. No doubt Iggy will be dazzling people’s minds with this tune.

Featuring a murderers’ row of modern day rock icons including the Iggy Pop & The Losers lineup of Watt, McKagan and Smith, Every Loser sets Iggy’s lyrical aggressions toward physical and existential nemeses atop a rock solid foundation provided by members of Blink 182 (Travis Barker), Foo Fighters (Taylor Hawkins), Guns N’ Roses (Duff McKagan), Jane’s Addiction (Chris Chaney, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery), Pearl Jam (Josh Klinghoffer, Stone Gossard) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Klinghoffer, Chad Smith). The result is 11 songs by the man who refused to go gently into that good night on Free, and is once again charging fearlessly at life itself on EVERY LOSER.

The new album will also be available as limited-edition vinyl, cassettes and CDs. As part of the release of EVERY LOSER, Iggy is offering an exclusive relaunch of legendary fanzine, PUNK Magazine, from founder and legendary editor John Holmstrom with a full Iggy issue, which contains an exclusive interview with Iggy by Flea. Iggy originally graced the cover of the John Holmstrom Fanzine in July 1976.