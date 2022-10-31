Morrissey Signs with Capitol and Announces New Album Bonfire of Teenagers Featuring Iggy Pop, Miley Cyrus, Flea and More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 1:25 PM

Singer Morrissey has not been a favorite to many people for the past couple of years due to how he allows himself to say all kinds of dumv stuff but it has not kept him from signing a deal with Capitol Records, who will be releasing Morrissey ‘s upcoming album in February. The deal does not involve the UK, where Morrissey continues to be unsigned

The upcoming album is titled Bonfire of Teenagers, which is made with producer Andrew Watt and it features several of musicians who people might not expect to see to be on Morrissey’s record. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former bandmate Josh Klinghoffer are the main performers on the record and it also features Flea, Miley Cyrus, and Iggy Pop whose upcoming album was also produced by Watt and it also features Smith and Klinghoffer.

Bonfire of Teenagers includes several songs Morrissey played on his tour which includes the title track, about the 2017 Manchester bombing outside a Ariana Grande show that has already had its detractors. The tune references the bomber who was an Islamist extremist.