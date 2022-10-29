mxdwn Music

Iggy Pop Debuts Intense New Single “Frenzy”

October 29th, 2022 - 12:54 PM

On Friday, October 28, Iggy Pop released his latest single “Frenzy,” via the recently announced partnership between Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records. The new label was founded by GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum producer and guitarist, Andrew Watt, who produced Iggy Pop’s latest release.

The new song is three solid minutes of unadulterated primal rock fury. “Frenzy” signals a return to the raw powered aggro of earlier Pop vintages, a sharp 180 degree turn from his most recent album, 2019’s Free. Where Free’s somber and contemplative meditations on mortality and the human condition saw a vulnerable Pop taking a deep look inward, “Frenzy” lashes out with the unmistakable and unequaled intensity that earned Iggy Pop the Godfather of Punk sobriquet, fueled by a band. The band consists of producer Watt, on guitar and background vocals, Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on drums.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

