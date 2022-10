Home News Gracie Chunes October 8th, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Iggy Pop has released his cover from the upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. He tackled “You Want It Darker,” the grizzled title track from the excellent final album that Cohen released during his lifetime. It’s a song that’s perfect for Iggy’s current style, and it should come as no surprise that he sounds great doing it.

The album is set to be released Friday, October 14 via Blue Note. (Brooklyn Vegan)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat