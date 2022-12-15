Mike Mills & Peter Buck (R.E.M) Perform For Debut EP Chronic Town’s 40th Anniversary

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 15th, 2022 - 6:09 PM

40 years ago R.E.M released their debut EP Chronic Town. Multiple musicians came together to perform for fans in R.E.M’s hometown of Athens, Georgia to celebrate the band’s milestone anniversary (Consequence Sound).

Much of the night had the band’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills playing with a house band that consisted of Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien (Black Crowes) as Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees). More popular artists gave tribute performances, like Darius Rucker, Indigo Girls, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band), Kevn Kinney (Drivin N Cryin), and Fred Armisen.

The finale of the show was a cover of Big Star’s “September Gurls.” Comedian David Cross served as the host for the event, and in a great gesture, proceeds from the show were donated to Planned Parenthood.

More videos of the anniversary event can be watched below: