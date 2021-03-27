Fred Armisen Announced As Ambassador for Record Store Day 2021

Home News Danielle Joyner March 27th, 2021 - 7:28 PM

Actor and drummer Fred Armisen has been announced as the 2021 Ambassador of Record Store Day. Record Store Day is an event held annually to celebrate the independent record store.

Armisen has regularly attended Record Store Day events, which is why he was granted the position. This year, he will host the two “Drops”, which will be held on June 12 and July 17.

Prior to Armisen being appointed to Ambassador, Brandi Carlile was the event’s ambassador last year, Pearl Jam was the Ambassador for 2019, Run the Jewels was the 2018 Ambassador and the list goes on. All of the ambassadors saw the importance of supporting local and independent record stores.

After postponing a number of events in 2020, Record Store Day held three dates last year. The “drops” were held on August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Record Store Day 2021 is said to be held at a number of “participating stores worldwide.” The focus for this year’s dates were to celebrate and support indie record stores.