Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins Reveals ALS Diagnosis

May 25th, 2022 - 7:21 AM

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown band has announced his struggle with a recent ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, diagnosis. He released a video on the band’s YouTube channel discussing this struggle.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” Hopkins noted. “After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing going forward.”

According to consequence.net, Zac Brown noted, “The technology and research around ALS treatments has been advancing, but we still don’t have a cure. Thanks so much for your prayers and supporting helping us cure ALS.”

Hopkins has been with the group since the beginning with notable roles in their Brighter Shade Studios and The Owl works.