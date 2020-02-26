The No Ones Featuring Peter Buck of R.E.M. and Scott McCaughey of The Minus 5 Announces Debut Album The Great Lost No Ones for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 9:40 PM

The alternative rock super group The No Ones featuring Peter Buck of R.E.M., Scott McCaughey of The Minus 5, along with I Was A King’s Frode Strømstad and Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, have announced a new album titled The Great Lost No Ones. This studio album will be released on March 27th via Yep Roc Records.

The group has also released a new single and music video to coincide with the release titled “Straight Into The Bridge,” which hjas a guest appearance from Patterson Hood of Drive-By-Truckers This track is a straightforward rock song, with heavy blues inspired electric guitar chords serving as the song’s main melody, complemented with McCaughey’s signature vocals. The music video changes between black and white shots taken of Gothic style buildings and classic film reels, cut between images of the band performing.

The No Ones formed around 2017, when they released their debut EP titled Sun Station, which included the jangle-pop inspired single “Lisebet’s Gone (Sweet Street).”

This upcoming project will host features from Darren Hanlon, Andrew Reiger, Davey Wrathgabar, Lucy Parnell and Debbi Peterson. According to a press release some of the thematic elements from this project will include: “abduction, interstellar mysteries, witchcraft, climate change, gentrification, and the desolation of the soul.”

The Minus 5 released their most recent album Stroke Manor last June, which served as their first release since McCaughey’s near-fatal stroke back in 2017. R.E.M. recently debuted a previously unreleased track titled “Fascinating,” in support of relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian. This track was recorded in The Bahamas, where the cyclone hit.

The Great Lost No Ones

1. No One Fails Alone

2. (Going Back To) Stockholm Syndrome

3. Clementine

4. Straight Into The Bridge

5. All You Need Is Rain

6. Sun Station Vadsø

7. Cinnamon Roll Hair

8. Dream Something Else

9. Saucerful of Nothing

10. Too Blind To Believe

11. Gone

12. Sweet Home Mississippi

13. Turn Again