Stage Crasher Takes Guitar to the Face at Black Crowes Concert

Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022

According to spin.com last Sunday during a live performance in Melbourne Black Crowes band members Chris and Rich Robinson stopped an audience member who ran on stage during the band’s performance of Stare It Cold.”

The footage shows a man dodging the security and running to the left side of the stage while Chris tried to slow the man down by swinging his microphone stand toward his direction. The man was being chased by the security and started to run over towards Rich’s side of the stage but this time the man got caught because Rich used his guitar and smashed it against the man’s chest which caused the man to lay on the ground.

When the incident was over fans started booing and shouting while security removed the man from the stage. Rich heard the negativity and told the crowd in a commanding voice, “Hey, you throw that motherfucker out, right? You get the fuck out of here.” Within seconds the Black Crowes restarted “Stare It Cold” and the concert continued without any other incidences.

The Melbourne concert was the finale of the Black Crowes’s first visit to Australia since 2008. The show was a part of the belated 30th anniversary celebration of Black Crowes’s 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker which was performed in its entirety every night.