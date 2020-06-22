Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Nelly To Play Live From The Drive-In Concert Series Featuring Marked Off “Tailgating Space”

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 12:22 PM

Live Nation announced last month that they were considering drive-in concerts, which have already taken place in countries such as Lithuania, Germany and Denmark and in some US states such as Louisiana. The concert promoter and ticket vendor have now officially announced their first drive-in concert series titled Live From The Drive-In, which will hold three performances from July 10 to July 12, with three shows in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nashville, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri, respectively.

These shows will feature performances from country musicians Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, alongside appearances by R&B performer Nelly, Pink Floyd tribute outfit El Monstero and the Yacht Rock Revue. Paisley will be performing at the three concerts at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Nissan Stadium and Ruoff Music Center in St. Louis (July 10), Nashville (July 11) and Indianapolis (July 12) respectively, while Pardi will only be performing for two nights at the latter two venues between July 10 and 11.

Each event will provide a drive-in parking space for cars, alongside a tailgating space right next to the parking space, where fans are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to enjoy alongside the live performances. This event will limit the number of each person per car to four, and will also feature contactless ticket scanning upon entrance. The venue will also host large LED screens and speakers for fans to enjoy the event. Tickets will be charged at $125 per car, averaging a little more than $30 per person for each full car.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,”Tom See, the President of Live Nation Venues for US concerts stated in a press release. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”

Live From The Drive-In

7/10 – Brad Paisley – St. Louis, MO – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/10 – Jon Pardi – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

7/10 – Yacht Rock Revue – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/11 – Jon Pardi – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/11 – El Monstero – St. Louis, MO – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/11 – Brad Paisley – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

7/12 – Nelly: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Country Grammar – St. Louis, MO – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/12 – Darius Rucker – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

7/12 – Brad Paisley – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Photo Credit: Bonnie Tilley