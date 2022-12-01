Edith Frost Banned From Twitter After Mocking Elon Musk

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 6:45 PM

Today pitchfork.com has reported that Texan singer, songwriter and Drag City luminary, Edith Frost has been banned from Twitter for changing her username to “Elon Musk” and making foolish jokes.

The series of Frost’s jokes cannot be found on Twitter abut it has been reported by pitchfork.com that the tweets contained satire and obscenity such as, “Ow ow ow ow owwwwww!!! (my poop chute),” and, “Twitter is the greatest social network on earth! For me to poop on.” Also Frost changed her profile picture to a photo of Musk with a scribble unhappy face.

Four days before Frost post the tweets, Musk had vowed to track down on unlabeled parody accounts.

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

When Frost got banned her publicist sent screenshots of the Tweets and the ban notice, as well as a comment the singer wanted to share regarding being banned from Twitter.

“I think I was just getting so frustrated with his man-baby antics. Twitter is OURS to ruin, dammit! We got there first. I have a 15-year history of mocking people there. To have all that erased was a slap in the face. I just wish they’d given me half a chance, to delete those tweets & change my avatar & name back to Edith. I can’t even do that now!”

Before things escalated Twitter had added rules against impersonation intended to “mislead, confuse, or deceive others” but would issue a warning before bans. On November 6 Musk removed the pre-ban protocol by stating that his Twitter Blue rollout, which verifies anybody who pays a subscription fee, necessitated tighter policy enforcement.

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Frost was not a Twitter Blue subscriber, nor was her account verified.” said Musk