Leaked Footage of Kanye West’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Shows More Antisemitism & Claims About ‘Fake Children’

Karan Singh October 12th, 2022 - 1:19 PM

Fox News recently broadcasted an interview with Ye that featured a sit-down discussion between Tucker Carlson and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. This stirred up a great deal of controversy in the music and political space, but it has now been reveled that the portion of the chat that was aired was heavily edited, excluding statements from the artist that were far more ridiculous than what the public initially saw.

Motherboard has obtained clips of the interview that, among several other shocking claims, include Ye making antisemitic remarks and accusations of “fake children” being planted in his house to manipulate his children. The final broadcast was chopped up to the advantage of Fox’s dominant narratives, namely criticisms against the Clintons, Barack Obama, the Kardashians and coronavirus sanctions. We now have access to what they left out. Check out the clips below: