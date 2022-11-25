Kanye West Seen With Holocaust Denier Nick Fuentes

Home News Federico Cardenas November 25th, 2022 - 11:26 PM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

In recent months, the famed rapper and producer Kanye West has intensified his descent into far-right politics, beginning with his decision to wear a “white lives matter” t-shirt alongside the conservative provocateur Candice Owens. Following the resulting backlash, West later made headlines by posting an anti-Semitic tweet intending to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Even as his empire and reputation both continue to collapse, Kanye West has decided to turn up the knob even further by associating with the far-right internet figure Nicholas Fuentes.

In a recent tweet, Kanye West shows a video of himself speaking with another known far-right figure, Milo Yiannopoulos, who was previously disgraced even from his own movement after making comments on pedophilia that were widely regarded as defending child sexual abuse. In his discussion with Milo, West tells a story about a dinner with Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes, while noting that he decided to take Fuentes along to the dinner because “Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

Nick Fuentes is one of the most prominent online white nationalists and alt-right figures, known for embracing a wide variety of racist beliefs, including holocaust denialism. Fuentes was present at the January 6 insurrection of 2021, as well as the infamous 2017 Charlottesville protest. West’s embrace of Fuentes led many Twitter users to provide clips of Fuentes’ incendiary statements, including one clip where he argued that the government should “Just send the military in, Do what must be done. Send the military into these Black neighborhoods. They’re never gonna vote for us.”

Last week, white supremacist Nick Fuentes called for the military to slaughter people in Black neighborhoods. “Just send the military in, Do what must be done. Send the military into these Black neighborhoods. They’re never gonna vote for us.” https://t.co/eYibAwbD1U pic.twitter.com/usdUzhLAcD — It’s Going Down (@IGD_News) November 24, 2022

Consequence of Sound notes that the rapper also advised Trump to work with conspiracy theorists like Roger Stone and Alex Jones (who recently was ordered to pay half a billion in damages for defaming the victims of a school shooting). West goes on to explain that he asked Trump why he did not free the January 6 insurrectionists, seemingly without realizing Trump was not president during the trials of the insurrectionists.

On top of inviting Nick Fuentes to dinner with the former president of the United States, Kanye West also showed his embrace of Fuentes by recording an intro to Nick Fuentes livestreamed show, America First.

After his contract with Adidas was cancelled following his anti-Semitic remarks, Adidas will reportedly be continuing to sell Yeezy’s shoes under a new name. Last month, it was revealed that Kanye West had wanted to name a 2018 album after Adolf Hiter.

