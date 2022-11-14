AFI Playing ‘Sing The Sorrow’ In Full For First & Only Time At Kia Forum In March

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Fans of rock music should be bubbling with excitement because today rock AFI have announced they are going to be celebrating the 20 anniversary of their critically acclaimed album Sing the Sorrow by performing in Los Angeles with opening acts Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe and Choir Boy. The event happens on March 11 at The Kia Forum and AFI mentioned how this concert will be the “first and last time ever” they will perform Sing the Sorrow in full. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM Pacific with presales starting this Wednesday.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, we’re performing #SingTheSorrow in its entirety for the first & last time ever, with special guests @Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe & @choirboyslc. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime event on 3/11 at the @thekiaforum. Pre-sale starts Wed. at 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/Iyy6JagO5A — AFI (@AFI) November 14, 2022

Sing the Sorrow named AFI a punk band to being a band who could do anything musically. AFI never produced soft or simple music but they found ways to expand it. Fans of punk music may have laughed at them but those who like to see rock bands have called Sing the Sorrow a success because the album has influences from The Cure, Joy Division, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits, Black Flag, Slayer, Metallica and Tim Burton. Sing the Sorrow may not have the full elements of punk but the album is AFI’s top original piece.