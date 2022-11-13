Metallica Performs “Blitzkrieg” At Hollywood Florida Concert

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 13th, 2022 - 8:09 PM

In celebration of the life, legacy, and achievements of Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha Zazula, legendary band METALLICA performed a special performance of the band’s 19844 single “Blitzkrieg” at a special commemorative concert this past Sunday night on November 6 in Hollywood, Florida.

Jonny Z’s Megaforce Records is often credited with launching Metallica into a long-lived career of global success by releasing the band’s first two albums, 1983’s “Kill ‘Em All” and 1984’s “Ride The Lightning,” before Metallica’s eventual record deal with major label Elektra. During the aforementioned performance, the Bay Area metal legends played songs exclusively from those first two albums in memory of the man and the label to which they owe their success.

When the concert was first announced in September, Metallica said in a statement: “Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart…We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, RAVEN, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories” (Blabbermouth).

Before his passing, Jonny Z remarked, “It’s all a blessing when you work hard and you stay smart and you go into the game, and then eventually something comes your way and you’re ready for it. And you’re able to jump upon it and ride it,” Jonny told Variety. “We were very fortunate, Marsha and I, that we have them to choose as a band that became the biggest band in the world. Not to mention a bunch of other great bands that made history.”

According to Blabbermouth, “A portion of the proceeds from this show are being donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. Additionally, All Within My Hands once again supported Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.”

