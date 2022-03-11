Chelsea Wolfe Shares Eerie Cover Of Arthur Field’s “Oui Oui Marie”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 11th, 2022 - 5:38 PM

Eerie, haunting, but authentic. Chelsea Wolfe’s cover of Arthur Field’s “Oui Oui Marie” is a hypnotically beautiful track performed for the upcoming film “X” starring Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenny Ortega, and Brittany Snow, according to Steryogum.

Wolfe, who is known for her blends of gothic rock, doom metal, and folk music, does an incredible job reworking the feeling of the original track (an upbeat, feel-good WW1 song) while making it her own, and entirely changing the tone into something more atmospheric than its original.

Field’s 1918 war-song “Oui Oui Marie” is a love song about an American soldier who falls in love with a French woman, Marie, during the first world war. Wolfe’s cover is dark, eerie, and haunting, with a feeling of loss and sadness that perfectly suits the film’s dark and suspenseful tone.

Wolfe’s cover perhaps better suits the real heartache one feels when being separated by war. Her voice is soft and gentle, yet also contains a hint of sadness, loss, and longing that makes the track incredibly emotive and powerful.

“X” is a horror film described as an “erotic slasher” by Deadline. The A25 film comes out in theaters on March 18, and the soundtrack releases on March 25.

The movie’s official synopsis declares that “X” is set in the year 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”

You can check out MXDWN’s review of Wolfe’s 2021 collaborative album with Converge here. You can also listen to Wolfe’s cover below.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva