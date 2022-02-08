Lemonheads To Play 30th-Anniversary Show Of It’s A Shame About Ray Before Touring With Jawbreaker

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 3:49 PM

In celebration of its fifth album’s 30th birthday, The Lemonheads will be playing the album in full in select cities. Released in 1992, It’s A Shame About Ray was played in its entirety – along with songs from other albums – at the band’s Australia tour in late 2010.

Directly before The Lemonheads’ East Coast tour with Jawbreaker, they will headline in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 21. Meanwhile, the tour will begin on April 3 in Los Angeles, California, and end in Silver Spring, Maryland. The band will also visit Philadelphia, Boston, and the DC area during the anniversary tour.

A 30th anniversary edition of the album will be available beginning March 4. It will feature a bonus disc with b-sides, demos, and radio sessions. The edition will also include unseen photos and the band’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson.”

The infamous album included titles like Rockin Stroll, Confetti, The Turnpike Down, and Kitchen. A list of the tour dates is available below.